Here’s when your local government plans to pick up the garbage and recycling

After a week snowbound with a house full of people – and coming off the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday – you may be wondering what to do with that pile of garbage and recyclables.
Not to worry, Durham and Orange counties public works officials said Friday. Help is on the way now that the sun and warmer temperatures are aiding road-clearing efforts. Here’s the latest collection information for your area:
Durham County
Customers who normally get their waste picked up on Thursday should see trucks coming around today, Jan. 19. Friday's pickup routes have been moved to Saturday, Jan. 20, but are dependent on the road conditions.
▪ Parkwood and Redwood convenience sites will open at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 19
▪ Bahama convenience site will open at noon today, Jan. 19
▪ Rougemont convenience site will remain closed today, Jan. 19
City of Durham
▪ Regular Tuesday customers will see their garbage picked up next week, on Tuesday, Jan. 23. However, regular Tuesday recycling customers should have their bins out Saturday, Jan. 20
▪ Regular Wednesday garbage and recycling customers will see their waste picked up on Saturday, Jan. 20
▪ Missed collections and regular Thursday garbage and recycling stops will be served on Sunday, Jan. 21
Orange County
County recycling trucks will pick up curbside collections today, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, as conditions allow. If your recycling is overflowing your blue bin, solid waste workers will pick it up if it’s put in rigid containers, such as a laundry basket or plastic crate.
They won’t be picking up recycling that’s left out in plastic bags, solid waste officials said.
Recycling customers who live on snow- and ice-covered rural roads are advised to leave their recycling at the curb, even if it’s not picked up this weekend. Drivers will continue to pick up those bins early next week, officials said.
Otherwise, residents can bring their recycling to any of the county’s four 24-hour drop-off locations – at Cedar Falls Park, University Mall, Meadowmont and Hampton Pointe – as conditions allow.
Chapel Hill
The town has canceled residential solid waste and yard waste collection for Friday, Jan. 19.
Public Works director Lance Norris has said he expects collection efforts to begin Saturday, Jan. 20. Solid waste employees will continue collecting residential garbage into Monday, he noted.
“We’re going to bring on extra equipment and folks to make sure we can complete that route,” Norris said. “Folks have been patient. We’re going to push hard to catch up and do that Monday, and my staff has told me they feel that they can do that and get around to everyone.”
Carrboro
Trash collection has been postponed. Public Works will collect:
▪ Wednesday routes on Monday, Jan. 22
▪ Thursday routes on Tuesday, Jan. 23
▪ Friday routes on Wednesday, Jan. 24
▪ Yard waste will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26
Concerns can be emailed to Public Works officials at pworks@townofcarrboro.org
Hillsborough
▪ Public Works crews plan to collect garbage from customers on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes by Saturday, Jan. 20, at the earliest.
▪ Bulk items, brush and loose leaf collections placed by the curb will be picked up next week
Chatham County
A decision about garbage and recycling collections could be made Friday, Jan. 19.
Please check back for updates.
