U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is pictured in a House/Senate conference on Dec. 13, 2017 on Capitol Hill. His senate duties preclude his scheduled appearance at Duke Chapel Friday, Jan. 19. Andrew Harnik AP
Shutdown showdown forces Bernie Sanders’ to cancel appearance at Duke Friday

By Joe Johnson And Ray Gronberg

jjohnson@heraldsun.com;

rgronberg@heraldsun.com

January 18, 2018 07:36 PM

Duke University has postponed what was supposed to be a Friday night appearance on campus by former presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The delay of Sanders’ joint appearance with NAACP leader Rev. William Barber came because the Vermont senator has to stay in Washington, D.C., in case legislators have to cast votes that either trigger or prevent a federal-government shutdown.

In Durham, “efforts are underway to reschedule the event,” which was to have occurred in Duke Chapel, university officials said Thursday evening in announcing the postponement.

The weather does not appear to have been a factor in the postponement.

As of midday on Thursday Duke’s chief spokesman, Vice President for Public Affairs and Government Relations Michael Schoenfeld, was telling reporters the event was still on.

But “of course, we’re subject to all the drama in D.C.,” he said, alluding to the government shutdown possibility.

The event was supposed to give Sanders and Barber a chance to discuss “the enduring challenge of a moral economy” and race relations five decades on from the death of Martin

Luther King Jr.Duke officials said efforts are underway to reschedule the event, “The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism.”

All tickets that have been issued for the event, including those being held at the Duke Box Office, will be honored for the rescheduled event.

