Shutdown showdown force Bernie Sanders to postpone Duke visit

This week’s potential federal government shutdown and congressional duties have caused U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to postpone his visit to Duke University on Friday.

The delay of Sanders’ joint appearance with former NAACP leader the Rev. William Barber came because the Vermont senator has to stay in Washington, D.C., in case legislators have to cast votes that either trigger or prevent a federal-government shutdown.

Sanders and Barber were to have a conversation on the topic of race and the challenges of racism, poverty and militarism at Duke University Chapel Friday night. Sanders will remain in Washington as the officials will try to avert a federal government shutdown.

Duke officials on Thursday had held hope of holding the event as scheduled. Duke’s chief spokesman, Vice President for Public Affairs and Government Relations Michael Schoenfeld, was telling reporters the event was still on.

But “of course, we’re subject to all the drama in D.C.,” he said, alluding to the government shutdown possibility.

Efforts are underway to reschedule the event, “The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism.”

All tickets issued for the event, including those being held at the Duke Box Office, will be honored for the rescheduled event.