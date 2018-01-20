Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 21- Saturday, Jan. 27

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Outings
Eagle Count at Jordan Lake
Join the New Hope Audubon Society for their quarterly eagle count at Jordan Lake. Beginners or experts are welcome. The count lasts for 1.5 hours. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 7-8:30 a.m. Jordan Lake. If interested, contact Steve McMurray at steve.mcmurray@ncdenr.gov.
Monday, Jan. 22
Lectures & Discussions
Stock Talk
An open and lively discussion of all things relating to financial investments. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2C05Ete, 919-560-0203.
Town Hall Meeting with Dr. Pascal Mubenga, DPS Superintendent
He will share his vision of academic excellence for all students, and ask for suggestions to create a new strategic plan to guide DPS into the future. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. Jordan High School, Auditorium, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EK2TOo, 919-560-2000.
Book Signings
Naima Coster, author of ‘Halsey Street’
Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting
Featured speaker will be Nathan Swick, who will present on The Field Guide in the Digital Age, an Evolution. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Maria de Bruyn, maria_debruyn@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Lectures & Discussions
Music Lecture: Keith Howard (University of London): ‘Sounding Korea’
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m. Free. Hill Hall, Room 103, UNC, 145 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DZY3vV, 919-660-3300.
News Voices Workshop on How to Access Local Media
An in-depth look at local media, how it works, and how everyone can have a voice in local news. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DiakwK, 919-560-8590.
Town Hall Meeting with Dr. Pascal Mubenga, DPS Superintendent
He will share his vision of academic excellence for all students, and ask for suggestions to create a new strategic plan to guide DPS into the future. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. Northern High School, Auditorium, 117 Tom Wilkinson Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EK2TOo, 919-560-2000.
Biz Talk @ Pour
An opportunity to bring together the local business community and hear candid conversations from various small business leaders. The speaker will be Shelley McPhatter, President of Bridgepoint General Contracting. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 5-6 p.m. Free. Pour Taproom, 202 North Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2Dcagxx, 919-251-8985.
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, Jan 24
Meetings
Chapel Hill Short Range Transit Plan Public Meeting
Route scenarios on the system design will be introduced for public comment and feedback. All comments received by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 will be considered by Chapel Hill Transit. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. UNC Student Union, West Lounge, 3103 South Rd, Chapel Hill; Wednesday, Jan. 24, 6-8 p.m. Carrboro Town Hall, Board Room, 301 West Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2r9XrCl.
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Community Events
Bone Marrow Registry Drive
Registrants must be healthy and well and from the ages of 18-44. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. UNC Blood Donation Center, 3rd Floor, NC Cancer Hospital, 101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DuDngB, 984-974-1000.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Jan. 25
Community Events
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be budgeting basics. Classes presented by Consumer Education Services Inc. (CESI). Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2nV6XHK, 919-560-0231.
Coffee With a Cop in Carrboro
Meet with some of the members of the Carrboro Police Department in an unscripted and unstructured setting. The first coffee or hot chocolate is free. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Medicare 101
Sponsored by The North Carolina Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Senior PharmAssist. For individuals who want to know the basics about Medicare coverage and their caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2-4 p.m. Free; registration required. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Register: 919-688-4772.
Book Signings
Daniel Raimi, author of ‘The Fracking Debate: The Risks, Benefits and Uncertainties of the Shale Revolution’
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Short Range Transit Plan Public Meeting
Route scenarios on the system design will be introduced for public comment and feedback. All comments received by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 will be considered by Chapel Hill Transit. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. UNC Hospitals, Children’s Hospital Lobby, 101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill; Thursday, Jan. 25, 6-8 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Carrboro. bit.ly/2r9XrCl.
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Dr. Gerry Bell, founder of the Bell Leadership Institute, will speak about lessons on leadership. A Q&A session will follow. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The Franklin Hotel, Second Floor, 311 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-442-9000.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Movies
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
Friday, Jan. 26
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture: Holy Land Archeology: Where the Past Meets the Present
The spaker will be Eric M. Meyers, PH.D, The Bernice & Morton Lerner Emeritus Professor in Judaic Studies, Trinity College of Arts and Sciences, Duke University. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kZGrfi.
Outings
Stargazing at Little River Regional Park
Morehead Planetarium will bring out the high power telescopes and give a tour of the night sky. Call the park office after 4 p.m. for cloud updates: 919-732-5505. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 7-9 p.m. Free. Little River Regional Park, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Lectures & Discussions
‘We’re Tearing Down the Wrong Slavery-Era Monuments’ - Frank Hyman
Hear how Frank Hyman thinks the system can be changed. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2ynOmnS, 919-560-0270.
Community Events
Durham Joint Community Conversations with Local Elected Officials
Topic will be public safety. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2CWbekE, 919-560-4111.
A Gathering of Women: The Wonder Years
A workshop for mature women 55 and up presented by Beverly A. El-Amin to learn and develop skills to manage transition and challenging times. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 3-5 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2z8v2yn, 919-560-7140.
Get Organized Expo
Sponsored by NAPO-NC. Consult with Triangle professional organizers and service pros to get organized. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2mUWxVO, 919-381-1952.
