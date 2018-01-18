Stay off the road, police say. Some still without power because of winter storm.

As Triangle residents tried to dig out from Wednesday’s double-digit snowfall, police were urging motorists to stay put early Thursday.

A traffic accident on Interstate 85 near Hillsborough drove home the point. All lanes of I-85 North were closed between Hillsborough and Durham, just after Exit 165 due to a crash, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported. The road was expected to reopen 1 p.m., the department stated.

Many residents of Durham and Orange counties continued to cope with power outages. About 400 customers in Orange County, and about 1,400 in Durham were still without electricity Thursday morning, said Meredith Archie, spokeswoman for Duke Energy. Duke Energy expects to restore power by the end of the day, Archie said. The company was getting reports of some power lines down because of the heavy, wet snow. “We have seen a lot of that, especially in Durham and Orange counties, where the accumulation was highest,” she said.

When will the snow melt? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast to see when the temperatures will rise and the snow will melt away. When will the snow melt? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast to see when the temperatures will rise and the snow will melt away. ABC11

Snow people pop up on UNC's campus Students took advantage of the snow day by building snow people throughout campus and taking pictures at the Old Well on Wednesday January 17, 2018. Snow people pop up on UNC's campus Students took advantage of the snow day by building snow people throughout campus and taking pictures at the Old Well on Wednesday January 17, 2018. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

UNC students celebrate a snow day in Kenan Stadium University of North Carolina students gathered in the middle of the field in Kenan Stadium Wednesday to celebrate the cancellation of classes and a snow day in Chapel Hill. UNC students celebrate a snow day in Kenan Stadium University of North Carolina students gathered in the middle of the field in Kenan Stadium Wednesday to celebrate the cancellation of classes and a snow day in Chapel Hill. Jared Spangler via Storyful

Gov. Roy Cooper warned that Thursday’s thawing could lead to hazardous roads overnight when temperatures fall into the teens again.

“We will feel this extraordinary storm’s impact for days,” Cooper said. “I’ve said it before, but I can’t say it enough: the snow is beautiful, but driving in it can be treacherous. Don’t drive unless you absolutely must.”

The National Weather Service forecast a low of 17 for Thursday overnight, and in a Tweet, Chapel Hill police warned drivers to look out for black ice Friday morning. Temperatures will begin warming up Friday, with highs forecast at 49 Friday, 55 for Saturday, and 59 for Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

Most city of Durham offices, including City Hall and all non-emergency operations, are closed Thursday, according to a Facebook post. Recycling and trash collections will resume Friday, Jan. 19, road conditions permitting.

Durham County government also closed most office for Thursday, and canceled recycling pickup for the day.

With Durham City Hall closed on Thursday, the Durham City Council work session was canceled and rescheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Chapel Hill town government announced that public-facing town facilities were closed Thursday. The town is focusing its efforts on storm cleanup.

“It seems like the world is moving in slow motion when you're snowed in,” said Chapel Hill emergency management coordinator Barry McLamb. “We want to thank you for your patience while we clean up from a near-record-setting snowfall. Slightly warmer temperatures and the sun will do a lot to help us in this effort.”

Chapel Hill public works crews are putting their efforts in clearing town-maintained primary streets, bridges and overpasses. They using nine snowplows to tackle those area as well as trouble spots like hills.

Snowstorm turns Durham and much of Triangle into a winter wonderland A winter storm dumps almost twice the amount of snow as predicted with conditions expected to get worse as temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens overnight. Snowstorm turns Durham and much of Triangle into a winter wonderland A winter storm dumps almost twice the amount of snow as predicted with conditions expected to get worse as temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens overnight. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The NC DOT is focusing on the five high-traffic state-maintained roads through Chapel Hill: Franklin Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Columbia Street, Fordham Boulevard, Manning Drive, and South Road/NC Highway 54.

GoTriangle has cancelled its Durham-Orange light-rail transit design workshop scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Chapel Hill Public Library.

A Tweet from the Chapel Hill Police Department stated that few cars were on the roads overnight, and that no crashes were reported. There were some cars that slid off the roads, and officers responded, the Tweet stated. The town Tweeted that trash collection was canceled Thursday as crews work to clean up the roads.

‘We look out for our neighbors,’ says a good Samaritan with a shovel Silas Brown, a native of New Jersey who has been living in North Carolina for 12 years, walks around his Carrboro, NC neighborhood knocking on doors and offering to shovel driveways. “It keeps me healthy,” Brown said. ‘We look out for our neighbors,’ says a good Samaritan with a shovel Silas Brown, a native of New Jersey who has been living in North Carolina for 12 years, walks around his Carrboro, NC neighborhood knocking on doors and offering to shovel driveways. “It keeps me healthy,” Brown said. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Hillsborough officials reported that public works crews had plowed all town-maintained streets, but streets remain covered with snow and ice. Town offices were expected to open at 1 p.m., but openings may be affected by employees’ ability to get to work.

A Hillsborough Planning Board meeting previously scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday has been cancelled.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 vehicle accidents and helped about 40 stranded drivers 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tamara Gibbs, public information officer. The Sheriff's Office responded to at least two accidents Thursday morning, Gibbs said. The department also conducted welfare checks on the elderly, sick or shut-in.