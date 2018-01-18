Chapel Hill firefighter injured during Wednesday incident

The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 500 N. Columbia St. at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday that left one firefighter injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The firefighter was taken to UNC Hospitals for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was reported to have started in Unit B, a vacant unit of the North Columbia Street public housing community. The units on either side of Unit B were also affected with smoke and water damage.
Four Chapel Hill Fire Department engine companies, one Carrboro company, three Orange County EMS units, six supervisory staff members, and one Chapel Police officer responded to the call.
Never miss a local story.
No further details are available at this time.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments