Snow closes universities, Durham city offices, delays services

City of Durham offices – including City Hall and all non-emergency operations – are now closed because of snow.
At this time, the city is planning to re-open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 18.
Durham County government offices will delay opening for business today because of the incoming winter storm. To protect the safety of employees and residents seeking government services, all non-essential offices for Durham County government will remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Here are some other closings and posponements:
▪ Classes at Duke University are closed until noon because of the winter weather, the university announced today. A decision on afternoon and evening classes will be made later today. The severe weather policy is in effect as well. Only essential Service employees should report to work. For updates, visit http://emergency.duke.edu/.
▪ ▪ The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has canceled all Wednesday classes. North Carolina Central University has canceled day and evening classes Wednesday.
▪ Classes at all campuses of Durham Technical Community College also are canceled Wednesday. The school will provide more information about Thursday classes by 9 p.m.
▪ Durham’s Solid Waste Management Department has also suspended trash and recycling collections Wednesday, Jan. 17. Road and weather conditions permitting, the department will operate on a delay on Thursday, Jan. 18 to collect garbage and recycling for regular Tuesday customers. Regular Wednesday customers will receive their garbage and recycling collections on Friday, Jan. 19, and regular Thursday customers will receive their garbage and recycling collections on Saturday, Jan. 20. Customers are asked not to leave their carts at the curb until their rescheduled collection date to allow snow plows easier access on city streets.
▪ In Durham, yard waste and bulky item collections, along with exempt customers, will be suspended until next week to allow these crews to assist with garbage and recycling collections.
▪ Durham’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station) is also closed on Wednesday, January 17. Road conditions permitting, the Center will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 18. The Center will not be accepting yard waste or live Christmas trees on January 18 to allow time to evaluate access to the Yard Waste Facility for possible operations.
▪ Durham’s E-Waste Recycling, Paper Shredding, and Live Christmas Tree Disposal event, previously scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20 at Durham County Memorial Stadium, has also been canceled to allow crews to instead focus on garbage and recycling collections on Saturday. This event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Durham residents are reminded that police, fire, and rescue services for life-threatening or in-progress emergencies can be reached by calling 911. Non-emergency concerns can be directed to 919-560-4600. For information on the street clearing order, snow plowing routes, and maps visit the Public Works Department’s webpage.
For updates, visit http://DurhamNC.govand follow @CityofDurhamNC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Residents may also contact Durham One Call at 919-560-1200 for more information.
▪ In Hillsborough, The Town Hall Annex, which houses the Finance Department and the Water and Sewer Billing and Collections Office, will be closed to the public today. Morning opening times for other town offices may be affected by the ability of personnel to get to work. Citizens needing to conduct business with the town are encouraged to call or send an email in advance. Trash, brush, bulk items pickup and loose leaf collection will begin as soon as conditions allow trucks to operate safely. Service for garbage collection will be given priority. Hillsborough’s greenways, including Riverwalk, will not be shoveled.
▪ Chatham County has closed all non-essential county offices. This includes all the waste & recycling collection centers and libraries. The Clerk of Court Office also is closed, but expects to reopen Thursday at 11 a,m. Courts will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday.
