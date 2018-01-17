Durham County

Pedestrian pronounced dead in vehicle accident

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

January 17, 2018 08:01 AM

CHAPEL HILL

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in a southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Westminster Drive, Chapel Hill police reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This article will be updated. Check back for details.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

    More than 50 people spent the weekend of Jan. 12-14 playing Scrabble at Duke University Hospital to benefit the Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Family Support Program.

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims 0:12

Watch: Scrabble players compete at Duke to support cancer victims
Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church 0:37

Watch: Beth El Synagogue congregation moves Torah to temporary home at Trinity Presbyterian Church
What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video