Durham couple went missing before Christmas. Police think they have found them.

The bodies of two people who were reported missing before Christmas have been found, police reported Tuesday.
Police said Carl Adams was found in Falls Lake, near the Hickory Hill Boating Access, shortly after 3:15 p.m. Monday. A woman was found in the water around 11 a.m. Tuesday, they said. She has not been identified but could be Tierra Mann, who was in a relationship with Adams and went missing at the same time.
A 2017 Toyota 4Runner also was recovered from the water.
The recovery was a multi-agency effort including the Durham Police Department, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Search and Recovery Team, Durham County EMS, Redwood Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Family reported Tierra Essence Mann, 35, and Carl Lynnberg Adams, 70, missing after they didn’t return to their Sprucewood Drive home, off Cook Road, on Dec. 19. The couple’s family have handed out fliers and searched on foot and by car since the couple went missing.
A dive team had gone to Falls Lake in late December, where the couple’s phones had pinged off a nearby cell tower, according to Durham police Cpl. M.E. Richards, but they didn’t find anything.
Richards said Mann and Adams are not married, but they do have one child together. The family told WTVD on Christmas Day that Mann and her sister had picked up Adams and his son from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Richards said Adams works at the club.
The couple stopped by the home on Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m. to drop off their family members before leaving together in the Toyota 4Runner.
“The family said they said they would be right back and never returned,” Richards said.
Calls to the family’s home have been redirected to the Durham Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Richards at 919-560-4440, ext. 29320.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
