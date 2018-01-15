Want a job with the Durham Bulls? Here’s how to get one

The Durham Bulls are looking for a few good servers.
The city’s International League baseball team is holding its annual job fair on Jan. 27 to fill part-time game-day positions for the 2018 season at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the PNC Triangle Club at the ballpark.
Bulls personnel will be conducting interviews for positions that include in-game entertainment, sports turf, retail, stadium operations, seating bowl hosting, picnic area hosting and ticket operations.
Bull City Hospitality – the team’s food and beverage company – also will be conducting interviews that day. They’re aiming to fill a number of concession stand positions including managers, stand attendants, catering staff, cooks, bartenders and more.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable. The team wants to create a welcoming atmosphere at the ballpark.
Those interested in working for the Bulls or Bull City Hospitality can see a listing of all jobs by visiting the Bulls’ website. Applicants are encouraged to register for the job fair in advance.
The Bulls open the 2018 season on April 5. The season runs through September.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments