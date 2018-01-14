Durham County

Woman burned, two others treated for smoke inhalation after Sunday blaze

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

January 14, 2018 03:32 PM

Durham

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and a woman was treated for second and third-degree burns Sunday after an early morning fire at 2525 White Pine Drive, according to Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

Iannuzzi said firefighters were dispatched at 4:34 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, to a structure fire at 2525 White Pine Drive. On arrival firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire from the first floor of a two-story apartment building. They brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival, but not before the three people were injured.

All three were take to area hospitals by Durham County EMS, Iannuzzi said.

He said it was a woman in the first floor apartment who suffered the burns and two occupants of the second floor apartment who were treated for smoke inhalation.

Iannuzzi said the first floor apartment incurred heavy fire damage and the apartment above it smoke damage.

He said the DFD was investigating the cause of the fire and hoped to have more information on that later.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

  Comments  

