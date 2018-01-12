Child shot, wounded while in car in Durham parking lot early Friday night

A child was shot and wounded while inside a car in a parking lot in northern Durham early Friday night.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of North Duke Street and Horton Road. The child, a girl, was inside a car in a parking lot when she was shot.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police spokesman Wil Glenn said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Glenn said a follow-up investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at 919-560-4582 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
