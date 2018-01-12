Durham County

Man suffers severe burns after sofa catches fire

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

January 12, 2018 05:50 PM

DURHAM

A Durham man suffered burns to his lower body in a house fire that happened Friday.

Durham firefighters were dispatched to a fire call shortly before 5 p.m., at 402 Columbia Ave., according to a fire department spokesman.

When they arrived, firefighters reported light smoke coming from the one-story house. Once inside, they determined that the fire, which started in the cushions of a sofa, had already been extinguished.

They also found a man who had suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his lower body. He was treated on the scene by firefighters and Durham County EMS personnel before being taken to UNC Burn Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The home incurred only light smoke damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video