Man suffers severe burns after sofa catches fire

A Durham man suffered burns to his lower body in a house fire that happened Friday.
Durham firefighters were dispatched to a fire call shortly before 5 p.m., at 402 Columbia Ave., according to a fire department spokesman.
When they arrived, firefighters reported light smoke coming from the one-story house. Once inside, they determined that the fire, which started in the cushions of a sofa, had already been extinguished.
They also found a man who had suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to his lower body. He was treated on the scene by firefighters and Durham County EMS personnel before being taken to UNC Burn Center.
The home incurred only light smoke damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
