Tickets for Bernie Sanders talk are sold out. Here’s how you still can see him in Durham.

All tickets for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ visit to Duke University on Jan. 19 have been claimed.

The free tickets went fast. Like in less than 10 minutes fast.

Duke students and faculty got first dibs and grabbed 400 of the nearly 1,000 tickets on Thursday. The rest were claimed Friday.

“On both days the tickets were claimed in less than 10 minutes,” said Duke spokesman James Todd. “There are no more tickets available.”

But don’t fret. You still can see Sanders and the Rev. William Barber hold their discussion at Duke University Chapel. Duke is live-streaming the talk, which they’re calling “The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism.” Duke Chapel Dean Luke Powery will moderate the discussion.

The live video stream of the event will be available on the chapel’s website, https://chapel.duke.edu.

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, ran for the Democratic nomination during the 2016 presidential campaign. He focused on policy issues that included universal health care, free tuition at public universities and a $15-per-hour minimum wage. Sanders was first elected to public office in 1981 as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and has since served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and 11 years in the U.S. Senate.

He is a self-described socialist.

Barber, who served as leader of the North Carolina NAACP from 2006-17, now is a national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. It tackles systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s morality. Barber is an alumnus of Duke Divinity School and is the pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Goldsboro.