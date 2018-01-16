Civic clubs and support groups in Durham and Orange counties

To add your civic club or support group, or to update your meeting time or location, send information two weeks in advance to calendar@heraldsun.com.
Civic Groups
Durham Lions Club
The motto of the Durham Lions Club is We Serve, and that is what we do, with special emphasis on serving the visually impaired and youth. Details: Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road, Durham, bit.ly/2xwzseC, durhamlionsclub@gmail.com, 919-451 7203.
Hillsborough Kiwanis Club
Various speakers, supporting local Terrific Kids Programs, Key Clubs, High School Scholarships and other charitable contributions. Details: Every Tuesday, Noon. Holiday Inn Express, 202 Cardinal Dr, Hillsborough.
Optimist Club of Chapel Hill
The purpose of the club is to develop Optimism as a philosophy of life; non-sectarian and all-inclusive. Details: Every first and third Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Bob Evans Restaurant, 5419 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. www.ch-optimists.org, 919-942-4144.
Durham Civitan Club
Why Be A Civitan? Simply Speaking…To pay our civic rent. We believe that we should give a portion of our time and talents to help others, and in doing so, make our communities a better place to live and work. Details: 2nd and 4th Thursday, Noon. Umstead Pines @ Willowhaven, 253 Country Club Dr, Durham. www.durhamcivitan.club.
Durham Sunrise Rotary Club
“The Little Club that Does,” since 1990, has built a reputation of actively serving our community with hands-on projects. This small, diverse club of active members focuses on the welfare of our children. Details: Every Wednesday, 7-8 a.m. Pipers Deli, 3219 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.durhamsunriserotary.org, 919-493-0710.
Durham Woman’s Club
Want to volunteer and meet other women who have a servant spirit? The DWC meets once a month with 5 committees that lead the group in projects to improve the Durham community, such as The Arts and Education. Details: 2nd Wednesday, 11:30 am, Hill House, 900 S. Duke St, Durham. www.durhamwomansclub.com.
Volunteer Opportunity — Prison Books
Fill book and magazine requests from people in prison. No need to sign up ahead of time. Details: Every Sunday, 1-4 p.m., 4312 Etta Road, Durham. bit.ly/2eHDoWc, prisonbooks@gmail.com.
Support Groups
Resilient Together Open House
Resilient Together is a new group for parents whose children have died of a substance use-related death. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m. Re-City Building, 112 Broadway St, Durham. Info or RSVP, Anne Sporn, annesporn@gmail.com, 919 452-1307.
Breastfeeding Cafe
An informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms. Details: Every Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., The Red Hen, 201 S. Estes Dr, University Mall, Chapel Hill. Pam Freedman, 919-417-5170.
Depression and Bipolar Alliance (DBSA)
Triangle Comfort Zone Chapter. Details: Every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, Room 21, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. For information, e-mail Richard at dbsachapelhill@gmail.com.
Growing thru Grief
Open to all who have lost a loved one. Details: Every Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m., with coffee and cookies from 4-4:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. www.growingthrugrief.org, growingthrugrief@gmail.com.
Care Partner Support Group
If you provide care for someone with a chronic illness, bring your lunch and come discuss caregiving issues in a confidential and safe setting. Support, understanding, and camaraderie await you. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 12:30-2 p.m. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2i13gOi.
It Takes More Than Love - Caregiver Support Group
Support group developed for parents that are caregivers for their relative’s children. Learn how to support and advocate for children through a course taught by Durham Co-Operative Extension. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FfzBbw, 919-560-8590.
Dementia Support
Memory Café - Durham
Informal Memory Club. Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. Contact: Jordana Brown, jbrown@shalomdch.org, 919-354-4924.
Person with Dementia and Care Partner Group
Before attending for the first time, contact Lisa Gwyther, lisa.gwyther@duke.edu, 919-660-7508. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Rd, Durham.
Durham Alzheimer's Evening Family Support Group
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Clinic, Duke Medical Center Board Room 11708, 40 Duke Medicine Cr, Durham. Contact: Janeli McNeal, janeli.mcneal@duke.edu, 919-660-7510.
Cancer Support
Yoga for Cancer Patients-Chapel Hill
For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Monday & Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m. $5 fee. UNC Wellness at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill. 984-974-8100.
Yoga for Cancer Patients-Durham
For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. $5 Fee. Holistic Health Studio, 1000 Hackberry Lane, Durham. 984-974-8100.
Addiction
Gamblers Anonymous
Details: Every Monday, 7:30 p.m. Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga.
Nar-Anon
Details: Every Monday, 8 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. www.nar-anon.org.
Overeaters Anonymous-Carrboro
White house across street from church, Handicap accessible. Details: Every Sunday, 4 p.m., Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Road, Carrboro. bit.ly/2zMLdyB, 919-265-9122. Newcomer Meeting.
Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Rd, Carrboro. bit.ly/2zMLdyB, 919-260-3690. Special Topic is Literature Study.
Overeaters Anonymous-Chapel Hill
Details: Every Tuesday, 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 800 Market St, Southern Village, Room 4, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uEbgtC, 919-260-3690. Special Topic is Big Book.
Details: Every Thursday, 7 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Room 17, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uEbgtC, 919-260-5693.
Overeaters Anonymous Meetings — Durham
Details: Every Saturday, 10 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Calhoun Cabin, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-596-9543.
Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013. Special Topic is Literature Study.
Details: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-937-9674. Special Topic is Relapse/12th Step Within.
Details: Every Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Rd, 2nd Floor, Room 220, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891.
Details: Every Sunday, 10 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Rd, 2nd Floor, Room 220, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891. Newcomer Meeting.
Details: Every Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013.
