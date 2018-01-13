Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 14- Saturday, Jan. 20

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Lectures/Discussions
Contemporary Artist Talk: Burk Uzzle
Burk Uzzle will give a talk and demonstration on light, shadow and composition, inspired by the work of Carlo Dolci. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 3-4 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2ASnFdJ, 919-684-8111.
MLK Events
MLK Commemoration Service at Watts Street Baptist Church
Writer and historian Timothy Tyson will deliver the sermon. Service followed by lunch and discussion about issues of race and poverty in NC. Lunch reservations: 919-688-1366. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. bit.ly/2ApT99t.
Duke University MLK Commemoration
Keynote speaker will be Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The theme is “From King to Kaepernick - Progress through Protest.” Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2D0svtE, 919-684-2823.
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 6-7 p.m. McDougald Terrace Housing Community, Courtyard behind bldg, 42 Ridgeway, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Winter Food Truck Rodeo
Rain or shine; DJ from Carolina Soul. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, Noon-4 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2mnNDjg, 919-794-8194.
Bird Watching Hike at Eno River State Park
Hike an easy two mile loop trail around Fews Ford to look and listen for winter birds. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Access, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Monday, Jan. 15
MLK Events
38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Keynote speaker will be Rabbi Lucy H.F. Dinner. Sponsored by The Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, Breakfast served 6-8 a.m.; Program at 7:15 a.m. Free. Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd, RTP. bit.ly/2DOYf0M, 919-423-8089.
Unity March & Rally
Bring new children’s books for donation to the Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive. Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m. Free. Begins at NC Mutual Life Insurance Company, 411 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. Concludes at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.
MLK Birthday Celebration
The theme is “The Power of Children,” with workshops appropriate for everyone. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2lG2tRO, 919-286-4400.
31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Theme is “Striving for Peace, Justice and Equality for All.” Guest speaker will be Brother Larry D. Hall, longtime member of the NC House of Representatives. Hosted by The Durham Civil Rights Workers' Reunion Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-641-5758.
Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive
Bring books to the annual community-wide celebration of diversity, literacy, and book ownership for all children. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 1-4 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qdCw0D, 919-688-2036.
MLK Annual Religious Service
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Linda Wright Bryan. Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m. Peace Misisonary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Hwy, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.
Northern Orange MLK Jr. Commemorative March & Program
The speaker for the program will be Bishop George W. Brooks. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. March begins at Old Courthouse, Churton St, Hillsborough. Program begins at 10 a.m., Mt. Bright Baptist Church, 211 West Union St, Hillsborough. Info: Anna Kenion, akenion71@gmail.com.
Durham Academy MLK Jr. Day Art Exhibition and Keynote
All-school art exhibition with art projects and individual artwork related to the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. King; followed by a keynote speech by Dr. Blair LM Kelley titled “What We Remember and What We Forget: The Legacy of MLK.” Details: Monday, Jan. 15, Noon-2 p.m. Free. Durham Academy Upper School Campus, Kenan Auditorium, 3601 Ridge Rd, Durham. www.da.org, 919-493-5787.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
MLK Events
‘He Was A Poem, He Was A Song: A Commemoration of Dr. MLK’
Community members, faculty, staff and students will convene to explore Dr. King’s legacy through music, poetry and spoken word. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Sonja H. Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2B7Uoey, 919-962-0395.
Lectures/Discussions
Introduction to Cryptocurrency
Learn information about Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7-9 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2ynxihQ, 919-560-8590.
Periodic Tables: Stop the Internet, I Want to Get Off...Or Maybe Not
Discussion about issues regarding the internet - worries about privacy, information overload, truth and verifiability, and net neutrality. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2E1zFtN, 919-901-0875.
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Lectures/Discussions
DHHS’s Priorities for Addressing Early Childhood Health and Education in NC
Mandy Cohen, secretary of the NC DHHS will share some of the early successes of the administration’s partnership with the General Assembly. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Sanford 223, Rhodes Conference Room, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2AT2kku, 919-613-9350.
NCCU’s Rock the Mic Lecture Series - Bakari Sellers
Bakari Sellers is a politician and CNN commentator. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. Free. NCCU, B.N. Duke Auditorum, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Eyc7NB, 919-530-5436.
Community Events
Candlelight Vigil - Warriors of Freedom
Vigil designated for women who have lost their lives in the fight for equality. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 5 p.m. Free. Stone Center Amphitheater, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-962-6962.
Meetings
Durham AARP Chapter #189 Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. New members welcome. Officers will be installed and refreshments will be served. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Contact Carver Joyner, 919-688-7687.
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be Jeff Gravley, WRAL TV Sports Anchor. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, noon-1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. Reservations to Anne, Ahennessey@nc.rr.com. 919-703-8636.
Outings
The Monti Storyslam: Secrets
Eight storytellers chosen at random; each story is five minutes long; one winner will be declared at the end of the night. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. $12. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2lSegvV, 919-901-0875.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby0002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Book Signings
Donald Rosenstein and Justin Yopp, co-authors of ‘The Group: Seven Widowed Fathers Reimagine Life’
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Azadeh Rohanian Perry & Mark Perry, authors of ‘Our Friend Mona - The Remarkable Life of a Young Martyr’
The authors will read from their works, speak with the audience and share refreshments. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2AzwviF, 919-968-2777.
MLK Events
UNC MLK Celebration Keynote Lecture & Awards Ceremony
United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the lecture. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EoK0Aj, 919-843-3333.
Lectures/Discussions
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be financial goal setting. Classes presented by Consumer Education Services Inc. (CESI). Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2C1NqYD, 919-560-0231.
Meetings
Carolina Mountain Dulcimer Players Meeting
Beginners, experts, and all stringed instruments welcome. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Rd, Chapel Hill. Info: Cornelia Johnson, 919-606-1395.
Community Events
Legal Aid - Divorce
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic. Registration required: legalaidnc.org. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2j0kZmq, 919-560-7140.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2ARO0sz, 919-560-8590.
Movies
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
Friday, Jan. 19
Lectures/Discussions
Music Lecture: Keith Howard (University of London): ‘Sounding Korea’
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 4:15 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DZY3vV, 919-660-3300.
Movies
Movie Screening - Resilience
Movie screening, dinner, take-aways, tips to share and action. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free. Re-City, 112 Broadway St, Durham RSVP: bit.ly/2EdfCJ3, 919-491-7811.
Saturday, Jan. 20
Community Events
Durham E-Waste Recycling, Paper Shredding & Live Christmas Tree Disposal Event
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pQaYOJ, 919-560-1200.
Historic Chapel Hill Neighborhood Spruce-Up Event
Community beautification project at the Carroll Estate, the former home of Dudley DeWitt Carroll, the first dean of UNC Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler School of Business in the historic Old Rocky Ridge Farm neighborhood. Sign up encouraged at signup.com/go/nFfbZHg. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 10 Old Rocky Ridge Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FkJ5lQ.
Orange County ‘March Into Action’
A “sister” march to the National Women's March on Washington, and the Women’ March event in Raleigh. Event includes speeches, live music, and advocacy information. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 3-5 p.m. Old Orange County Courthouse, 100 E. King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2FmW3zh.
Resilient Together Open House
Resilient Together is a new group for parents whose children have died of a substance use-related death. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m. Re-City Building, 112 Broadway St, Durham. Info or RSVP, Anne Sporn, annesporn@gmail.com, 919 452-1307.
Outings
Durham Women’s Connection Luncheon & Program
Featuring Jennifer Brannen, adult services manager at North Regional Library. The speaker will be Lisa Moore, “How to Find Acceptance in a World Full of Rejection.” Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 9:45 a.m. $10, includes lunch. Croasdaile Village, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy, Durham. RSVP: Kay, dwomen1@gmail.com, 919-384-2073.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Norm Budnitz at nbudnitz@gmail.com.
Kids
Puppet Show/Story Time
Featuring “The Interrupting Chicken” by David Ezra Stein. Recommended for ages 4-8. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Carrboro Branch Library, McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-969-3006.
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
