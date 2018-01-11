Firefighters have battled a series of house fires recently. Here’s how to stay safe.

More Videos 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? Pause 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 1:14 What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 0:56 Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to prevent a home fire in the winter Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season. Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season. Edward Metz FEMA

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season. Edward Metz FEMA