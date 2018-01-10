More Videos

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

Durham County

Durham fire traced to unattended candle

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

January 10, 2018 05:17 PM

DURHAM

Fire investigators believe an unattended candle caused a fire that damaged a home in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 5204 Partridge Street. When they arrived they found smoke billowing from a two-story house. They extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom in about five minutes. The fire damaged the bedroom and hallway. There was smoke and water damage to other parts of the home.

There were no injuries but the American Red Cross was aiding the three adults and one child who were displaced by the fire.

A fire department spokesman said investigators traced the cause of the fire to a candle that was left unattended in the bedroom.

Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi warned about the danger posed by unattended candles.

“Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed,” Iannuzzi said. “And keep candles at least one foot away from anything that can burn.”

The Durham Fire Department has a pdf with additional fire prevention tips from the National Fire Protection Association.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

