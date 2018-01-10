A truck and trailer are shown stuck underneath the railroad bridge near the intersection of Roxboro and Pettigrew streets in Durham on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Durham County

Low downtown railroad bridge (not that one) claims another tractor trailer

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

January 10, 2018 05:13 PM

DURHAM

Another big rig and trailer lost its top in Durham thanks to a low railroad bridge.

No, not that low bridge.

This truck vs. bridge encounter came near the intersection of Roxboro and Pettigrew streets. It has previously claimed wins over other tractor trailers but not nearly as many as the famously-low 11-foot-8 clearance down the way where Gregson Street goes under the same Norfolk-Southern tracks.

Wednesday’s incident happened around noon. Durham police were dispatched to the scene at about 1:15 p.m., according to a department spokeswoman. They directed traffic through the area until the truck was removed. The streets were reopened to traffic by 3:30 p.m.

This bridge does not have webcam coverage like at Gregson Street, nor does it not have a catchy nickname like “The Can Opener.” The last truck-bridge incident there occurred on Nov. 2, 2017. A camera owned by Jurgen Henn, who records accidents at the bridge for his website, 11foot8.com, has captured an additional four incidents or close shaves.

