Martin Luther King, Jr. Events Daybook

Submit your Martin Luther King, Jr. events to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Saturday, Jan. 13
MLK: Remembering the Legacy through the Arts Celebration
A host of activities to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including arts and crafts, music, dancing, community information, and food vendors. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2-5 p.m. Free. W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2CS6hWh, 919-560-4292.
Never miss a local story.
MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony
Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. Free. 1100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.
Sunday, Jan. 14
MLK Commemoration Service at Watts Street Baptist Church
Writer and historian Timothy Tyson will deliver the sermon. Service followed by lunch and discussion about issues of race and poverty in NC. Lunch reservations: 919-688-1366. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. bit.ly/2ApT99t.
Duke University MLK Commemoration
Keynote speaker will be Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The theme is “From King to Kaepernick - Progress through Protest.” Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2D0svtE, 919-684-2823.
Monday, Jan. 15
38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Keynote speaker will be Rabbi Lucy H.F. Dinner. Sponsored by The Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, Breakfast served 6-8 a.m.; Program at 7:15 a.m. Free. Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd, RTP. bit.ly/2DOYf0M, 919-423-8089.
Unity March & Rally
Bring new children’s books for donation to the Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive. Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m. Free. Begins at NC Mutual Life Insurance Company, 411 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. Concludes at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.
MLK Birthday Celebration
The theme is “The Power of Children,” with workshops appropriate for everyone. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2lG2tRO, 919-286-4400.
31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
Theme is “Striving for Peace, Justice and Equality for All.” Guest speaker will be Brother Larry D. Hall, longtime member of the NC House of Representatives. Hosted by The Durham Civil Rights Workers' Reunion Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. St. Joseph AME Church, 2521 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-641-5758.
Book Harvest’s Dream Big Book Drive
Bring books to the annual community-wide celebration of diversity, literacy, and book ownership for all children. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 1-4 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qdCw0D, 919-688-2036.
MLK Annual Religious Service
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Linda Wright Bryan. Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m. Peace Misisonary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Hwy, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.
Northern Orange MLK Jr. Commemorative March & Program
The speaker for the program will be Bishop George W. Brooks. Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. March begins at Old Courthouse, Churton St, Hillsborough. Program begins at 10 a.m., Mt. Bright Baptist Church, 211 West Union St, Hillsborough. Info: Anna Kenion, akenion71@gmail.com.
Durham Academy MLK Jr. Day Art Exhibition and Keynote
All-school art exhibition with art projects and individual artwork related to the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. King; followed by a keynote speech by Dr. Blair LM Kelley titled “What We Remember and What We Forget: The Legacy of MLK.” Details: Monday, Jan. 15, Noon-2 p.m. Free. Durham Academy Upper School Campus, Kenan Auditorium, 3601 Ridge Rd, Durham. www.da.org, 919-493-5787.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
‘He Was A Poem, He Was A Song: A Commemoration of Dr. MLK’
Community members, faculty, staff and students will convene to explore Dr. King’s legacy through music, poetry and spoken word. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Sonja H. Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2B7Uoey, 919-962-0395.
Thursday, Jan. 18
UNC MLK Celebration Keynote Lecture & Awards Ceremony
United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the lecture. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EoK0Aj, 919-843-3333.
Comments