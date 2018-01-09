Bernie Sanders coming to Duke for conversation on race

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Rev. William Barber are having a sit-down at Duke.
They’re holding a public conversation at Duke University Chapel on Jan. 19. It’s called “The Enduring Challenge of a Moral Economy: 50 Years After Dr. King Challenged Racism, Poverty, and Militarism” and will be moderated by Duke Chapel Dean Luke Powery.
“In joining with others to begin organizing the Poor People’s Campaign 50 years ago, Dr. King was working out of a Christian conviction that racial equity, economic justice and peace among nations were interrelated issues – and all matters of faith,” Powery said in a news release. “Through this public conversation, we have an opportunity to bring together the insights of a preacher and a politician on the present-day work toward a just, moral economy.”
The public conversation is part of Duke’s 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration and Duke Chapel’s Bridge Panel series.
Barber, who was the president of the N.C. NAACP from 2006-17, presently is a national co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. It aims to address systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s morality. He is also the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, a nonprofit that seeks to build a moral agenda. Barber is an alumnus of Duke Divinity School. He is the pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.
Sanders is an Independent senator from Vermont. His 2016 campaign for the Democratic nomination for president focused on policy issues that included universal health care, free tuition at public universities and a $15-per-hour minimum wage. He was first elected to public office in 1981 as mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and has since served 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and 11 years in the U.S. Senate.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for entry.
The Duke University Box Office will make tickets available to students beginning Thursday, Jan. 11, and to the general public Friday, Jan. 12. There is a limit of one ticket per person. Tickets may be reserved in person at the Bryan Center box office, online, or by calling 919-684-4444.
Free parking will be available in the Bryan Center Parking Garage at 125 Science Drive, with overflow parking in the Chemistry Lot at the intersection of Towerview Road and Circuit Drive. ADA parking will be available in the Bryan Center Surface Lot. Public parking will not be available in front of the chapel, and access to Chapel Drive will be limited around the time of the event.
A live video stream of the event will be available on the chapel’s website.
