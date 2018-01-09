A residence located at 3611 Four Seasons Dr. in Durham smokes from an internal fire.
Durham County

Firefighters douse flames within 10 minutes in Durham

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 09, 2018 11:25 AM

DURHAM

A kersosene heater caused a fire at 3611 Four Seasons Drive Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at 9:52 a.m. and reported seeing a single-story residence with smoke escaping from its openings. They had the flames out in 10 minutes.

“A fire that started in the living room extended to the other rooms and the attic,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

The fire remains under investigation.

One adult was displaced, but assistance from the American Red Cross wasn’t needed.

As of 10:54 a.m. firefighters remained on the scene.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

