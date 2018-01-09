Foreign policy ‘crisis’ gives Duke students lesson in handling confusion, complexity

More Videos 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? Pause 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 1:14 What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 0:56 Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Duke asks students to work through fictional foreign-policy crisis Duke University launched the spring 2018 semester with a “winter forum” for 89 students that had them imagine themselves as U.S. foreign policy aids working through a potentially dangerous crisis with China. Duke University launched the spring 2018 semester with a “winter forum” for 89 students that had them imagine themselves as U.S. foreign policy aids working through a potentially dangerous crisis with China. Ray Gronberg rgronberg@heraldsun.com

