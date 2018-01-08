Durham man treated for gunshot wounds and then charged with armed sweepstakes robbery

Police arrested a man Monday who they say was shot during last week’s armed robbery at the Jackpot Sweepstakes on Chapel Hill Road.
Alonzo Hester, 30, of Durham is facing robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony breaking and entering charges in connection with the case.
Police responding shortly after 4 a.m. Jan. 4 to reports of a robbery at the 2000 Chapel Hill Road business. An employee at Jackpot Sweepstakes told police a man entered the business and played some games before breaking into a locked office.
The man found the employee in the office and demanded money, but the employee grabbed a gun and fired it, striking the man, police said. The employee tussled with the man over the gun, and he was able to grab it. The man demanded money again, and the employee gave him cash from a register, they said.
Officers found Hester a short distance from the business. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Hester was released from the hospital on Jan. 6 and was placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
Investigators do not plan to file charges against the employee, police said.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
