Durham police investigating woman shot in jaw near former school

A woman was shot in the face Monday afternoon near the former W.G. Pearson Middle School, Durham police reported.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 600 block of East Umstead Street, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. The woman was shot in the jaw and taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries appeared serious but not life-threatening, Michael said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, she said.
The Durham Public Schools no longer owns the building, according to a district spokesman. The historic school was sold in April 2017 to Student U, a nonprofit that provides summer and afterschool programs to students in middle school through college. It is currently vacant and under renovation, the official said.
The story will be updated as more details are available.
