Durham County

Durham police investigating woman shot in jaw near former school

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

January 08, 2018 04:19 PM

UPDATED 17 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

A woman was shot in the face Monday afternoon near the former W.G. Pearson Middle School, Durham police reported.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 600 block of East Umstead Street, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. The woman was shot in the jaw and taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries appeared serious but not life-threatening, Michael said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, she said.

The Durham Public Schools no longer owns the building, according to a district spokesman. The historic school was sold in April 2017 to Student U, a nonprofit that provides summer and afterschool programs to students in middle school through college. It is currently vacant and under renovation, the official said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The story will be updated as more details are available.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • CrimeStoppers Most Wanted January 2018

    Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers Most Wanted January 2018

Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video