Clothing retailer H&M, headed to Durham, in hot water over ‘monkey’ hoodie

An international clothing retailer with plans for a new Durham store has come under fire for an online advertisement.
H&M has faced massive criticism on social media for an advertisement featured on its website showing a young, African-American boy wearing a green sweatshirt with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”
The word monkey has a history as a racial slur.
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow asked the retail chain via Twitter, if it had lost its mind.
Never miss a local story.
. @hm, have you lost your damned minds?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/EYuCXLZtv3— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 8, 2018
An H&M store has been scheduled to open in The Streets at Southpoint. The new H&M has been planned to move into the mall space currently occupied by the Gap.
Responding to a request for further information regarding the new H&M store location, Streets at Southpoint spokeswoman Marissa Ellenby wrote via email, “We’re working on your request and hope to be in touch soon.”
H&M is under fire after an image of this young man surfaced on their website wearing a sweater that reads “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” (we won’t be reposting out of respect for this young King). Yet another reason to #BuyBlack (: @mrchrisclassic) https://t.co/qvSNQZHvRI pic.twitter.com/j02XTzoN5f— OfficialBlackWallSt (@TheBlackWallSt) January 8, 2018
H&M publicly apologized for the image.
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest news.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes
Comments