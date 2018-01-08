Crowds line up around the building at the opening of the H&M Store on Lincoln Road on Nov. 8, 2012.
Crowds line up around the building at the opening of the H&M Store on Lincoln Road on Nov. 8, 2012. Patrick Farrell Miami Herald Staff
Crowds line up around the building at the opening of the H&M Store on Lincoln Road on Nov. 8, 2012. Patrick Farrell Miami Herald Staff

Durham County

Clothing retailer H&M, headed to Durham, in hot water over ‘monkey’ hoodie

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 08, 2018 02:59 PM

DURHAM

An international clothing retailer with plans for a new Durham store has come under fire for an online advertisement.

H&M has faced massive criticism on social media for an advertisement featured on its website showing a young, African-American boy wearing a green sweatshirt with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.”

The word monkey has a history as a racial slur.

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow asked the retail chain via Twitter, if it had lost its mind.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An H&M store has been scheduled to open in The Streets at Southpoint. The new H&M has been planned to move into the mall space currently occupied by the Gap.

Responding to a request for further information regarding the new H&M store location, Streets at Southpoint spokeswoman Marissa Ellenby wrote via email, “We’re working on your request and hope to be in touch soon.”

H&M publicly apologized for the image.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest news.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video