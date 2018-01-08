Durham County

Durham police want to find this man accused of shooting two others in 2015 and 2017

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

January 08, 2018 11:57 AM

DURHAM

Police are looking for a 20-year-old man charged with shooting two people in the last two years.

Jairus Ensley is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man in the stomach during an argument in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, according to a news release. Police reported getting the call shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 2015.

Jairus Ensley
Jairus Ensley
Durham Police Department Contributed

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ensley was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting injury in that shooting, police said.

He also is charged with shooting and robbing a man on Dec. 22, 2017, near the intersection of West Main Street and Hicks Street, police reported. Officers got the call shortly after 2 p.m. that a 28-year-old man was shot in a car during an alleged robbery.

Ensley has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in that case, they said.

Anyone with information about where Ensley could be is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4582, ext. 29245, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • CrimeStoppers Most Wanted January 2018

    Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers Most Wanted January 2018

Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video