Durham police want to find this man accused of shooting two others in 2015 and 2017

Police are looking for a 20-year-old man charged with shooting two people in the last two years.
Jairus Ensley is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man in the stomach during an argument in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, according to a news release. Police reported getting the call shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 2015.
Ensley was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting injury in that shooting, police said.
He also is charged with shooting and robbing a man on Dec. 22, 2017, near the intersection of West Main Street and Hicks Street, police reported. Officers got the call shortly after 2 p.m. that a 28-year-old man was shot in a car during an alleged robbery.
Ensley has been charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in that case, they said.
Anyone with information about where Ensley could be is asked to call investigators at 919-560-4582, ext. 29245, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
