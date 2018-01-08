LaDeodra Drummond donates blood.
LaDeodra Drummond donates blood. Jeanette Ortiz-Osorio Courtesy of the American Red Cross
LaDeodra Drummond donates blood. Jeanette Ortiz-Osorio Courtesy of the American Red Cross

Durham County

Got blood? The Red Cross needs wintertime donations

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 08, 2018 10:07 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DURHAM

Got blood?

The American Red Cross's supply is running lower than usual.

The organization's need for additional blood donors is “urgent,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Maya Franklin.

This winter's weather has tremendously impacted blood donations, having nationally caused over 150 blood drives to cancel. More than 5,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Last week in North Carolina, 23 blood drives were canceled between Wednesday and Friday when frozen precipitation slicked roadways.

“A lot of donors were deterred due to illness,” Franklin said. “This time of year, we, kind of, get … walloped.”

Blood and platelet donations go to medical patients who many times are receiving or have received lifesaving treatments.

An American Red Cross Blood Donation Center is located at 4737 University Dr. in Durham.

A Red Cross office is located at 100 N. Peartree Ln. in Raleigh.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video