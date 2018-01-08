Got blood? The Red Cross needs wintertime donations

Got blood?
The American Red Cross's supply is running lower than usual.
The organization's need for additional blood donors is “urgent,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Maya Franklin.
This winter's weather has tremendously impacted blood donations, having nationally caused over 150 blood drives to cancel. More than 5,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected.
Last week in North Carolina, 23 blood drives were canceled between Wednesday and Friday when frozen precipitation slicked roadways.
“A lot of donors were deterred due to illness,” Franklin said. “This time of year, we, kind of, get … walloped.”
Blood and platelet donations go to medical patients who many times are receiving or have received lifesaving treatments.
An American Red Cross Blood Donation Center is located at 4737 University Dr. in Durham.
A Red Cross office is located at 100 N. Peartree Ln. in Raleigh.
