Did you see the Dec. 23 Northgate Mall shooter? Police want to know.

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • CrimeStoppers Most Wanted January 2018

    Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.
Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

Durham County

Did you see the Dec. 23 Northgate Mall shooter? Police want to know.

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

January 05, 2018 04:31 PM

UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

Durham police have released a description of a man they say is connected with a shooting that happened on Dec. 23 in the parking lot at Northgate Mall.

Police say they are looking for a black man in his late 30s or early 40s with a thin build and a dark complexion. He was wearing dark pants, a shirt with a light and dark pattern on it, a dark jacket and a dark ball cap.

The shooting was reported at 5:10 p.m. in a parking lot near the movie theater. Police said the man approached a 21-year-old woman and struck her in the face with a gun before shooting her in the head. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has been released.

The incident did not appear to have been random, according to investigators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4582 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

Pause
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43

Durham County jail opens mental health pod

Something smells in South Durham 0:42

Something smells in South Durham

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 0:55

Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 3:28

Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 1:14

What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection 0:56

Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video