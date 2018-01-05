Did you see the Dec. 23 Northgate Mall shooter? Police want to know.

Durham police have released a description of a man they say is connected with a shooting that happened on Dec. 23 in the parking lot at Northgate Mall.
Police say they are looking for a black man in his late 30s or early 40s with a thin build and a dark complexion. He was wearing dark pants, a shirt with a light and dark pattern on it, a dark jacket and a dark ball cap.
The shooting was reported at 5:10 p.m. in a parking lot near the movie theater. Police said the man approached a 21-year-old woman and struck her in the face with a gun before shooting her in the head. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and has been released.
The incident did not appear to have been random, according to investigators.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4582 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments