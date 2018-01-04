Public bus service in Durham, Chapel Hill ending early today

Public bus service with GoTriangle will end early on Thursday night because of cold and potentially icy conditions.
GoTriangle announced that service would end at 8:30 p.m. because of concerns that melting snow will turn to ice after dark.
The last GoTriangle bus will leave the Regional Transit Center in Durham at 8:30 p.m. GoDurham ACCESS service also will end at that time. It will resume at 8 a.m. Friday if conditions allow.
Bus service in Chapel Hill through Chapel Hill Transit will be ending service at 8 p.m.
GoTriangle fixed-route and ACCESS paratransit services will resume at 8 a.m. Friday if conditions allow.
Check gotriangle.org, Twitter or Facebook or call 919-485-RIDE for updates.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments