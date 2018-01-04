GoDurham transit service ends at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 because of the inclement weather and icy road conditions.
GoDurham transit service ends at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 because of the inclement weather and icy road conditions. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@heraldsun.com

Public bus service in Durham, Chapel Hill ending early today

By Joe Johnson

January 04, 2018 04:50 PM

Public bus service with GoTriangle will end early on Thursday night because of cold and potentially icy conditions.

GoTriangle announced that service would end at 8:30 p.m. because of concerns that melting snow will turn to ice after dark.

The last GoTriangle bus will leave the Regional Transit Center in Durham at 8:30 p.m. GoDurham ACCESS service also will end at that time. It will resume at 8 a.m. Friday if conditions allow.

Bus service in Chapel Hill through Chapel Hill Transit will be ending service at 8 p.m.

GoTriangle fixed-route and ACCESS paratransit services will resume at 8 a.m. Friday if conditions allow.

Check gotriangle.org, Twitter or Facebook or call 919-485-RIDE for updates.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

