Durham trash and recycling collections rescheduled because of storm

Icy roads and cold temperatures made it too treacherous in Durham for trash and recycling to be collected on Thursday.
Durham Solid Waste Management Department has suspended trash and recycling collections because of the overnight winter storm, according to a news release.
If conditions improve, trash and recycling collection will start again on Friday, Jan. 5, but with a two-hour delay.
Regular Thursday customers will receive their garbage and recycling collections on Saturday.
Carts should be left at the curb as normal.
There will be no yard waste and bulky item collections until next week.
The Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station) was closed Thursday. Road conditions permitting, the center will open on Friday at 10 a.m. But no yard waste or live Christmas trees will be accepted there until a later date.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
