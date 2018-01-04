Durham County

Winter weather? Durham police have a ‘suspect.’

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

January 04, 2018 12:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

If you slid on the roads this morning trying to make it to work, or wound up on the side of the road, the Durham Police Department wants your help finding the suspect responsible for the winter mayhem.

The police posted a light-hearted poster on their Twitter feed, headlined, “Wanted: Queen Elsa of Arendelle, AKA ‘Snow Queen,’” a character in the Disney animated film “Frozen.”

The post states that Queen Elsa is “wanted on charges of felony mischief.”

The charge is creating a winter storm “that subsequently caused the citizens of Durham to miss work, countless vehicle accidents and a variety of other delays.”

The tweet came after police reported answering 28 weather-related crashes from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Police included the usual CrimeStoppers number, 919-683-1200, and plea for citizen help at the end of the post.

This story, most likely, will not be updated.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

