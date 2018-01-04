Durham County

Duke-Stadium intersection closed because of weather. If possible, stay put.

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

January 04, 2018 08:58 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

The intersection of Duke Street and Stadium Drive is closed due to a traffic crash, according to the Durham Police Department.

Durham police responded to 28 weather-related crashes from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. today. No injuries have been reported.

Conditions on the primary roads in Durham are passable in most areas, but there are icy spots. Secondary roads are less passable.

While primary roads are passable, the Durham Police Department urges all residents to avoid travel or delay their morning commute whenever possible.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most roads in Hillsborough remain snow covered, and pavement markings are not visible in most areas, according to a Town of Hillsborough release.

Despite snowfall being less than 2 inches, Hillsborough Public Works crews attempted to plow town-maintained roads last night. Crews started at about 10:45 p.m. with three plows to try to get as much snow off roads as possible before morning travel began. By midnight, roadways started freezing, making the plows ineffective.

Staff concentrated efforts through the early morning hours on Waterstone Drive to ensure access to the emergency room at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus. Around 5 a.m., crews started using pickup truck spreaders to place ice melting material at intersections and other hazardous areas, an effort that is continuing.

The Public Works staff also will continue to monitor roads throughout the day, operating the plows when roads have heated enough for the plows to be effective.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video