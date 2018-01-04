Duke-Stadium intersection closed because of weather. If possible, stay put.

The intersection of Duke Street and Stadium Drive is closed due to a traffic crash, according to the Durham Police Department.
Durham police responded to 28 weather-related crashes from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. today. No injuries have been reported.
Conditions on the primary roads in Durham are passable in most areas, but there are icy spots. Secondary roads are less passable.
While primary roads are passable, the Durham Police Department urges all residents to avoid travel or delay their morning commute whenever possible.
Most roads in Hillsborough remain snow covered, and pavement markings are not visible in most areas, according to a Town of Hillsborough release.
Despite snowfall being less than 2 inches, Hillsborough Public Works crews attempted to plow town-maintained roads last night. Crews started at about 10:45 p.m. with three plows to try to get as much snow off roads as possible before morning travel began. By midnight, roadways started freezing, making the plows ineffective.
Staff concentrated efforts through the early morning hours on Waterstone Drive to ensure access to the emergency room at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus. Around 5 a.m., crews started using pickup truck spreaders to place ice melting material at intersections and other hazardous areas, an effort that is continuing.
The Public Works staff also will continue to monitor roads throughout the day, operating the plows when roads have heated enough for the plows to be effective.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
