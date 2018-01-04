DPS wants to trim its list of 14 Restart schools. Which are likely to be affected?

The two schools targeted for a state takeover by the North Carolina Innovative School District (NCISD) could be the only Durham Public Schools to operate under the state Restart Reform Model next year.
Glenn and Lakewood elementary schools will operate as Restart schools during the 2018-19 school year but DPS has asked the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to rescind restart applications for 12 other low-performing schools.
The State Board of Education (SBE) is expected to vote on DPS' request when it meets Thursday, Jan. 4.
As Restart schools, Glenn and Lakewood will be given “charter-like” flexibility, which means school leaders could extend the school day, change calendars, route more money to professional development and support specific areas that affect student achievement.
In a letter to the NCDPI, new DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga cited projected costs associated with the state's K-3 class size mandate as the reason for the request to trim the district's number of Restart schools.
DPS estimates that the district would need 63 new classrooms and be forced to hire 90 additional teachers for 2018-19 under the class-size mandate.
Paul LeSieur, the district’s chief finance officer, said last month that it would cost the district “millions” to operate 14 Restart schools next year.
Mubenga told the school board in December that the other 12 schools wouldn't be forgotten and promised that they would receive the attention they need from his administration but not under the Restart model.
In his letter to the SBE, Mubenga said what happens at Glenn and Lakewood next year will help guide the district in its decisions about the other 12 schools.
“The continuation of the Restart Model in these schools [Glenn and Lakewood] will allow the district to implement comprehensive transformation strategies for systemic change as well as explore the feasibility of the Restart Model in other schools,” Mubenga said.
If the SBE grants DPS its request, these 12 schools would no longer be considered Restart schools: Bethesda, Eno Valley, Fayetteville, E.K. Powe, Sandy Ridge and Y.E. Smith elementary schools; Brogden, Shepard, Lowe’s Grove, Githens and Lucas middle schools and the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — Southern High School.
The schools, approved by the SBE for Restart status in July, were in their planning year and were scheduled to begin operating under the Restart Reform Model in the 2018-19 school year.
All 14 of the schools are considered low-performing.
In North Carolina, low-performing schools and districts are defined by the General Assembly and are based on each school’s School Performance Grade and Education Value-Added Assessment System (EVAAS) growth.
According to state law, low-performing schools are those that receive a school performance grade of “D” or “F” and a school growth score of “met expected growth” or “not met expected growth.”
School officials and others used the fact that Glenn and Lakewood were slated for Restart in their successful argument against the state takeover. DPS initially had five schools under consideration for the NCISD. Lakewood and Glenn were among the finalists.
