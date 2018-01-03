Does she know the right prices? Durham woman to get her chance on ‘Price is Right’

If watching “The Price is Right” is an age-old, stuck-at-home TV ritual that goes along with snow days, be sure to check out the Thursday, Jan. 4 episode.
A woman from Durham is making an appearance on the longest running game-show in television history.
Coleen Chin recently had a chance to “Come on Down” and win a sensational selection of prizes. The taped episode will air Thursday (WNCN, 11 a.m).
In the show, contestants compete to win cash and prizes by guessing the prices of merchandise.
The show began in 1956 and was originally hosted by Bill Cullen. Bob Barker took over in 1972 when the show was revamped. Comedian Drew Carey has hosted the program since 2007.
