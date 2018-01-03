Firefighters are shown on the scene of a fire in the vicinity of Groucho Road and U.S. 70-Business in Durham Wednesday afternoon.
Durham County

Firefighters from several departments on scene of Durham blaze

By Joe Johnson, Colin Warren-Hicks And Virginia Bridges

January 03, 2018 02:08 PM

DURHAM

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire on Groucho Road Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., public safety scanner chatter indicated multiple fire departments responded to the call of a fire at a vacant business in the area of Groucho Road and U.S. 70-Business.

The fire was at a former seafood restaurant, Sea to Shore Seafood, that had been vacant for years, according to authorities, WTVD reported.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

