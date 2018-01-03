Firefighters from several departments on scene of Durham blaze

Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire on Groucho Road Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., public safety scanner chatter indicated multiple fire departments responded to the call of a fire at a vacant business in the area of Groucho Road and U.S. 70-Business.
The fire was at a former seafood restaurant, Sea to Shore Seafood, that had been vacant for years, according to authorities, WTVD reported.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
Never miss a local story.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments