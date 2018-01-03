Firefighters battle ‘stubborn’ early morning blaze

Durham fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire, according to news reports
The fire started Wednesday morning around 4:45 in the 400 block of Timothy Avenue, WTVD reported. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the rear portion of the house.
Authorities told WTVD it was a "stubborn fire," after several attempts were made to douse the flames. Since the temperature was just 10 degrees, crews also had to worry about water freezing on the road.
Officials did not mention if anyone was injured; the incident remains under investigation.
