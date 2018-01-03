Durham County

Hit-and-run leaves one seriously injured

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

January 03, 2018 07:44 AM

DURHAM

Durham Police are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday, according to a news report.

The accident happened at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Fayetteville Street, WTVD reported.

The victim suffered serious but what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

