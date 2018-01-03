Durham County

Two injured in Old Fayetteville Street shooting

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

January 03, 2018 07:25 AM

DURHAM

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night about 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Old Fayetteville St.

A 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video