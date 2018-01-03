Two injured in Old Fayetteville Street shooting

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night about 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Old Fayetteville St.
A 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
