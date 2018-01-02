Durham County

No delays announced for area school systems

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

January 02, 2018 06:28 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

School schedules will return to normal on Wednesday for area school systems.

No tweets came from Durham Public Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools or from Orange County Schools announcing a change for Wednesday.

Colder than normal temperatures along with coming off an extended holiday break had prompted them to delay openings on Tuesday. But after getting through the day without any major mishaps, they're returning to normal.

Parents and students are reminded to take extra precautions to guard against the continued cold weather the area is experiencing when heading out to bus stops in the morning. Wednesday will be another day with temperatures staying below normal in the mid-30s. The frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, according to multiple weather forecasts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video