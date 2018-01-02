No delays announced for area school systems

School schedules will return to normal on Wednesday for area school systems.
No tweets came from Durham Public Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools or from Orange County Schools announcing a change for Wednesday.
Colder than normal temperatures along with coming off an extended holiday break had prompted them to delay openings on Tuesday. But after getting through the day without any major mishaps, they're returning to normal.
Parents and students are reminded to take extra precautions to guard against the continued cold weather the area is experiencing when heading out to bus stops in the morning. Wednesday will be another day with temperatures staying below normal in the mid-30s. The frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend, according to multiple weather forecasts.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
