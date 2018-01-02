Could notification rule put a gag on protests? One Durham County leader says yes

More Videos 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? Pause 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 1:14 What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 0:56 Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Counter-protesters march to oppose possible KKK rally in Durham Protesters march near the new courthouse in Durham, NC after word circulated that a KKK rally would happen at noon downtown. Protesters march near the new courthouse in Durham, NC after word circulated that a KKK rally would happen at noon downtown. Tammy Grubb, Casey Toth, Chuck Liddy heraldsun.com

