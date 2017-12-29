Want to celebrate Kwanzaa this weekend? Here are some ways you can do it here.

Kwanzaa — a celebration of community and diversity — is in full swing and there still are a few celebrations left in Durham before the end of the holiday festival on Monday.
Kwanzaafest
The African American Dance Ensemble is hosting Kwanzaafest at the Walltown Recreation Center on Monday, Jan. 1.
This year’s 32nd Kwanzaafest celebration is dedicated to Charles “Baba Chuck” Davis, who founded Durham’s African American Dance Ensemble. He was a world-renowned dance icon.
Davis, who died in May, organized Durham’s first Kwanzaafest in 1985. The celebration has taken place each year since. His birthday was on Jan. 1 and he loved to celebrate both Kwanzaa and his birthday with the community, according to a news release.
Kwanzaafest is free. The New Year’s Day party starts at 11 a.m.
Donated canned food will be accepted and given to a local nonprofit.
A credit repair and home-buying seminar is being offered from 11 a.m.-noon. Reserve your seats because they are limited. To reserve a seat, visit aadekwanzaafest.wixsite.com/kwanzaafest/kwanzaafest-2017 online or contact organizers by email at aade.kwanzaafest@gmail.com.
A children’s village will have games, arts and crafts, music, and face painting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Health screenings will be also available.
Performances by several dance and entertainment groups, including the African American Dance Ensemble begin at 2 p.m.
Hayti Legacy Kwanzaa
The Hayti Heritage Center has observed Kwanzaa all week and the celebrations will continue through Monday.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Leadership Through Service.” Baba Chuck Davis also is being remembered by the Hayti Heritage Center.
There will be family-friendly performances, workshops, films and vendors.
There is a suggested donation of $3 for adults and $1 for children and seniors, and the daily events are open to all.
Durham Parks and Recreation
The Kwanzaa Celebration hosted by Durham Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 3-5 p.m. at the Holton Career & Resource Center is focusing on helping people finding a purpose in their lives.
It’s the fifth day of Kwanzaaa and this free family-friendly event will celebrate the principle of Nia (purpose), and feature entertainment by local and regional artists.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
