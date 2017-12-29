Participants make their way down the final straightaway of the 2007 CROP Hunger Walk in Durham.
Participants make their way down the final straightaway of the 2007 CROP Hunger Walk in Durham. Jason Arthurs News & Observer 2007 file photo
Participants make their way down the final straightaway of the 2007 CROP Hunger Walk in Durham. Jason Arthurs News & Observer 2007 file photo

Durham County

NCCU art major’s work to adorn official 2018 CROP Hunger Walk t-shirts

From staff reports

December 29, 2017 01:58 PM

Durham T-shirts worn by 1,500 hunger-hikers in Durham’s March 25 44th annual CROP Hunger Walk will bear the artwork of Melony Williams, an art major at N.C. Central University.

Her design was chosen from among some 20 entries and depicts an African dancer. This year’s event is being dedicated to the late Chuck Davis, whose African Drum and Dance Group has been a regular feature at the annual, community hunger fighting walk-a-thon. Mr. Davis died in May.

Mr. Davis’ drum ensemble entertained walkers annually at the CROP Hunger Walk as they registered for the event in front of Duke Chapel on Duke University’s West Campus.

He often mentioned how this hunger walk perfectly embodied the words that were his well-known mantra: “Peace, Love and Respect.” Because of that, Williams included these words in her winning poster.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams aspires to a career in graphic design or character/concept design after completing her university studies.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video