NCCU art major’s work to adorn official 2018 CROP Hunger Walk t-shirts

Durham T-shirts worn by 1,500 hunger-hikers in Durham’s March 25 44th annual CROP Hunger Walk will bear the artwork of Melony Williams, an art major at N.C. Central University.
Her design was chosen from among some 20 entries and depicts an African dancer. This year’s event is being dedicated to the late Chuck Davis, whose African Drum and Dance Group has been a regular feature at the annual, community hunger fighting walk-a-thon. Mr. Davis died in May.
Mr. Davis’ drum ensemble entertained walkers annually at the CROP Hunger Walk as they registered for the event in front of Duke Chapel on Duke University’s West Campus.
He often mentioned how this hunger walk perfectly embodied the words that were his well-known mantra: “Peace, Love and Respect.” Because of that, Williams included these words in her winning poster.
Williams aspires to a career in graphic design or character/concept design after completing her university studies.
