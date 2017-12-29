Family needs help finding out why this Durham couple has been missing for 2 weeks

A local family is asking for the public’s help to find a couple who disappeared in southern Durham just days before Christmas.
Durham police are investigating what happened to Tierra Essence Mann, 35, and Carl Lynnberg Adams, 70, both of whom were last seen Dec. 19 on Sprucewood Drive, off Cook Road.
Family members have searched on foot and by car for the couple, focusing Wednesday on a wooded area along the Eno River and handing out fliers Thursday at different locations, according to WTVD.
Durham police Cpl. M.E. Richards said a dive team also went out Thursday to Falls Lake, where the couple’s phones had pinged off a nearby cell tower.
“We tried to do a location on both of their cell phones, and they were in the area of Falls Lake, Red Mill Road, somewhere around that area,” Richards said. “It could miles away, but it’s the tower that they pinged off of in that area.”
Mann is described as a black, 5-foot-3-inch woman who weighs 100 pounds. She has short, straight black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left arm and a scar on her forehead, they said.
Adams, who is diabetic and does not have his medications, was described as a black man, 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans and a fishing hat. Family members said he is a Vietnam veteran.
Richards said Mann and Adams are not married, but they do have one child together. Calls to the family’s home Friday were redirected to the Durham Police Department.
The family told WTVD on Christmas Day that Mann and her sister picked up Adams and his son from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Richards said Adams works at the club.
The couple stopped by the home on Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m. to drop off their family members before leaving together in a silver 2017 Toyota 4Runner with the license plate number DHS-3076.
“The family said they said they would be right back and never returned,” Richards said.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation is continuing, she said. Police do not have a lot of leads at this point, she said.
Anyone with information about Mann or Adams can call 911 or reach Durham Police Cpl. M.E. Richards directly at 919-560-4440, ext. 29320. Callers also can leave information with the Durham Police Department’s Main Desk at 919-560-4427.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
