Durham police searching for missing girl, 16.

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

December 28, 2017 03:47 PM

Durham

Durham police investigators are trying to locate Fatima Miller who was last seen at her home on Cozart Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Miller, 16, is described as a black female with a light complexion and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 4 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde on the ends of her hair.

She is known to frequent the area of Northgate Mall.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Lyons at 919-560-4582, ext. 29239, or the Durham Police Department’s main desk at 919-560-4427 or 911.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

