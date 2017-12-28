Durham County

Bicyclist injured by hit-and-run driver on Garrett Road Dec. 13 dies

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

December 28, 2017 03:04 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

A bicyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 13 has died, according to police.

Durham police identified the bicyclist as 67-year-old Carlos Humberto Arita-Reyes on Thursday. Police said he was struck while riding along Garrett Road that night.

Investigators are still trying to identify the driver who fled the scene. They are looking for a 2005-2008 Toyota Corolla sedan with damage to the front hood and bumper on the driver’s side that sped away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

Related stories from The Herald-Sun

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video