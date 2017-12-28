Bicyclist injured by hit-and-run driver on Garrett Road Dec. 13 dies

A bicyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 13 has died, according to police.

Durham police identified the bicyclist as 67-year-old Carlos Humberto Arita-Reyes on Thursday. Police said he was struck while riding along Garrett Road that night.

Investigators are still trying to identify the driver who fled the scene. They are looking for a 2005-2008 Toyota Corolla sedan with damage to the front hood and bumper on the driver’s side that sped away from the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.