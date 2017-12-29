A day in the woods turns into an unforgettable harvest for this hunting guide hopeful

A recent afternoon hunt turned into a day in the woods Durham’s Sevin Carter will never forget.
Carter bagged two white-tailed deer moments apart at a private Durham County farm recently. That’s a rare feat in itself but what made this hunt even more memorable for him was that both bucks were trophy quality, he said.
Carter shot an eight-point buck and before he could get down from his tree stand, an 11-point buck showed up to investigate. Carter was able to take down that deer, too. He used a muzzleloader that he’d borrowed from a friend. He said he just wanted to try the gun out.
“It just caught me off guard,” Carter said. “I shot the first time. I thought it was over but I’m happy I didn’t come right out of my tree stand. If I had come down, it would have blown my chance to get that 11.
“The only thing that really I don’t know how to explain is a big adrenaline rush. I wasn’t prepared for that. I wasn’t at all. It caught me by surprise.”
Carter, like most successful hunters and fishermen, declined to reveal the exact location of hjs culls.
Carter knew a big buck was in the area he liked to hunt. His trail camera had captured photos of the 11-pointer in the weeks leading up to the hunt that led up to the kill.
Since that day Carter hasn’t stepped back in the woods for another hunt. He said he had gotten enough enjoyment from hunting this year and he’d reached the state-mandated limit for deer.
“One thing it will teach you is to be patient,” Carter said. “My patience level has increased a lot.”
Deer hunting season ends at sundown Jan. 1.
Carter, who is 26 and cooks at a local restaurant, began hunting small game like squirrels only about seven years ago. He also fishes.That’s something he’s done since he was seven or eight years old, he said
Carter said he wants to grow his hunting hobby into a business. He’s named his company “7th Century Outdoors.” He’d like to offer guide services in hunting and fishing. Carter also contributes to B.A.O. Black American Outdoorsman.
“It’s something I’d really like to do,” Carter said. “Right now I am making videos. If it is something you really want, if you work hard you’ll end up being successful and you’ll eventually get there.”
Carter, who hunts primarily on family-owned land in the rural part of the county, said there are more big deer around here than people realize.
“There is a lot of quality deer in Durham County,” Carter said. “There is a lot of nice game land here. You can’t hunt it hard but here and there are some nice deer.”
Carter considers himself to be a responsible outdoorsman. He eats what he hunts.
The two deer Carter killed were butchered and processed. The 11-pointer weighed in at about 185 pounds, while the eight-pointer tipped the scales at about 175. That was plenty to fill his freezer full of meat. Carter said he has a good stash of deer jerky for snacks, too.
Carter said he’s looking forward to adding his latest trophies to his collection. The eight-pointer was just getting a rack mounting but the 11-pointer will be displayed in a full-head mount. It’s the seventh big deer Carter has culled. In 2015, he bagged a nine-pointer in the same area and that one now adorns one of his walls.
