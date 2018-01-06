Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 7- Saturday, Jan. 13

January 06, 2018

Sunday, Jan. 7

Outings

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.

Mountains-to-Sea Trail Hike

Hike the scenic gorge between West Point and Guess Rd, including Sennett Hole. This is an out and back hike of 4.5 miles with little elevation change. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m. Meet at West Point on The Eno Park Mill, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.

Community Events

Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace

Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 6-7 p.m. McDougald Terrace Housing Community, Courtyard behind bldg, 42 Ridgeway, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.

Monday, Jan. 8

Book Signings

Ashley Farmer, author of ‘Remaking Black Power: How Black Women Transformed an Era’

Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Lectures & Discussions

In the Wings: ‘The Christians/Molière’s Tartuffe’

Join members of the productions of “The Christians” and “Molière’s Tartuffe” for a discussion about the performances. Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2pKIIgk, 919-560-0151.

Meeetings

James E. Shepard Sertoma Club Meeting

Monthly board meeting. Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Kappa’s of Durham Community Center, 3917 Fayetteville St, Durham.

Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting

Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. pac2durham.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Meetings

Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting

Guest speaker will be Michael Honeycutt from the Walltown Park Recreation Center who will be discussing the Durham Parks & Recreation’s upcoming Durham Senior Games. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2E0FhEz, 919-286-4400.

Outings

The Power of the Prize: 5 Years of the Crook’s Corner Book Prize

Featuring an author’s panel to mark the fifth year that the Crook’s Corner Book Prize has honored a debut novel set in the American South. The author who wins the 2018 prize will speak as part of a panel discussion that centers on the significant impact of the prize for the winning authors. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ERkeFZ, 919-968-2777.

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com.

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Kids

Kids Stories and Songs

Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Outings

Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.

Lectures & Discussions

Jordan High School Distinguished Speaker Series - Gene Nichol

Gene Nichol is the Director of the NC Poverty Research Fund. Details: Wednesday, Jan 10, 7 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. Info: Brian McDonald, brian.mcdonald@dpsnc.net.

Kids

Preschool Storytime

At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Lectures & Discussions

Lessons in Public Education: What You Should Know About What's New

An informational forum on education issues and policies impacting students, schools, families, businesses and community members presented by LaTanya Pattillo, Teacher Advisor to Governor Roy Cooper. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. Free. Briar Chapel Clubhouse, 1600 Briar Chapel Pkwy, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BH8hUI.

Book Signings

Dan Heath, author of ‘The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact’

Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Matt de la Peña, author of ‘LOVE’

Along with illustrator Loren Long. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2AmHoRP, 919-942-7373.

Community Events

Durham City-County MLK, Jr. Employee Observance Program

Pierce Freelon will be the keynote speaker; remarks from local leaders and elected officials; musical selections from the Durham City-County MLK Employee Choir. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, Noon. Free; open to the public. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. 919-560-0000.

Outings

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-632-3594.

Meetings

Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting

Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhod Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St, Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.

Movies

Film Screening - ‘Tell Them We are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities’

Director Stanley Nelson will participate in informal conversation with the audience following the film screening. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Free; tickets required. H.M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Bldg Auditorium, NCCU, 700 Cecil St, Durham. bit.ly/2kHjzxi, 919-530-7267.

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Community Events

MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony

Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. Free. 1100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.

Medicare for All Rally

Non-partisan information event hosted by the Coalition for Health Care of NC. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, Noon-1 p.m. Free. CCB Plaza, 201 N. Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2DW9cyG, 919-923-7990.

MLK: Remebering the Legacy through the Arts Celebration

A host of activities to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including arts and crafts, music, dancing, community information, and food vendors. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2-5 p.m. Free. W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2CS6hWh, 919-560-4292.

Small Business Training: Maximizing Business Potential in the Digital Age

Presenters will discuss community resources available to help business owners brand their businesses in the digital age. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, Noon-2 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. Pre-register: Eric Miller, Eric.Miller@DurhamNC.gov, 919-560-4180, ext. 17241.

Meetings

Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13. 14, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1313 Halley St, Durham.

Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham.

