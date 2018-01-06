Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 7- Saturday, Jan. 13

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Never miss a local story.
Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 8 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Mountains-to-Sea Trail Hike
Hike the scenic gorge between West Point and Guess Rd, including Sennett Hole. This is an out and back hike of 4.5 miles with little elevation change. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m. Meet at West Point on The Eno Park Mill, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.
Community Events
Bull City United 2nd Annual Week of Peace
Ceremonial vigils held in various Durham neighborhoods to promote peace. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 6-7 p.m. McDougald Terrace Housing Community, Courtyard behind bldg, 42 Ridgeway, Durham. bit.ly/2BPUec8, 919-560-7752.
Monday, Jan. 8
Book Signings
Ashley Farmer, author of ‘Remaking Black Power: How Black Women Transformed an Era’
Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
In the Wings: ‘The Christians/Molière’s Tartuffe’
Join members of the productions of “The Christians” and “Molière’s Tartuffe” for a discussion about the performances. Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2pKIIgk, 919-560-0151.
Meeetings
James E. Shepard Sertoma Club Meeting
Monthly board meeting. Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. Kappa’s of Durham Community Center, 3917 Fayetteville St, Durham.
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Meetings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speaker will be Michael Honeycutt from the Walltown Park Recreation Center who will be discussing the Durham Parks & Recreation’s upcoming Durham Senior Games. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2E0FhEz, 919-286-4400.
Outings
The Power of the Prize: 5 Years of the Crook’s Corner Book Prize
Featuring an author’s panel to mark the fifth year that the Crook’s Corner Book Prize has honored a debut novel set in the American South. The author who wins the 2018 prize will speak as part of a panel discussion that centers on the significant impact of the prize for the winning authors. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ERkeFZ, 919-968-2777.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Lectures & Discussions
Jordan High School Distinguished Speaker Series - Gene Nichol
Gene Nichol is the Director of the NC Poverty Research Fund. Details: Wednesday, Jan 10, 7 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. Info: Brian McDonald, brian.mcdonald@dpsnc.net.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Lectures & Discussions
Lessons in Public Education: What You Should Know About What's New
An informational forum on education issues and policies impacting students, schools, families, businesses and community members presented by LaTanya Pattillo, Teacher Advisor to Governor Roy Cooper. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. Free. Briar Chapel Clubhouse, 1600 Briar Chapel Pkwy, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BH8hUI.
Book Signings
Dan Heath, author of ‘The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact’
Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Matt de la Peña, author of ‘LOVE’
Along with illustrator Loren Long. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2AmHoRP, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Durham City-County MLK, Jr. Employee Observance Program
Pierce Freelon will be the keynote speaker; remarks from local leaders and elected officials; musical selections from the Durham City-County MLK Employee Choir. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, Noon. Free; open to the public. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. 919-560-0000.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-632-3594.
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhod Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St, Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Movies
Film Screening - ‘Tell Them We are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities’
Director Stanley Nelson will participate in informal conversation with the audience following the film screening. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Free; tickets required. H.M. Michaux Jr. School of Education Bldg Auditorium, NCCU, 700 Cecil St, Durham. bit.ly/2kHjzxi, 919-530-7267.
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Community Events
MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony
Sponsored by The Durham Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. Free. 1100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Pkwy, Durham. bit.ly/2qg54GK, 919-423-8089.
Medicare for All Rally
Non-partisan information event hosted by the Coalition for Health Care of NC. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, Noon-1 p.m. Free. CCB Plaza, 201 N. Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2DW9cyG, 919-923-7990.
MLK: Remebering the Legacy through the Arts Celebration
A host of activities to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including arts and crafts, music, dancing, community information, and food vendors. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2-5 p.m. Free. W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2CS6hWh, 919-560-4292.
Small Business Training: Maximizing Business Potential in the Digital Age
Presenters will discuss community resources available to help business owners brand their businesses in the digital age. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, Noon-2 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. Pre-register: Eric Miller, Eric.Miller@DurhamNC.gov, 919-560-4180, ext. 17241.
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13. 14, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1313 Halley St, Durham.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham.
Comments