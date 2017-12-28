Bull City breakfast, lunch and dinner? We want your suggestions.

More Videos 1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? Pause 0:31 Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:43 Durham County jail opens mental health pod 0:42 Something smells in South Durham 0:55 Demonstrators stop traffic in downtown Durham to protest jail deaths 3:28 Durham's Gregson Street 'can opener' claims another victim 1:14 What a Durham City Council candidate thinks about downtown 0:56 Durham City Council candidate's Hayti connection Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Breakfast, lunch and dinner – what's your Durham favorite? The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose." The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose." Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose." Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com