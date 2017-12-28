More Videos

    The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they're here." They chose Monuts, Rose's Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose."

The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose." Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com
The Washington Post recently published an article titled, "If you only have time to eat three meals in Durham, N.C., make sure they’re here." They chose Monuts, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop and The Durham. The president and CEO of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shelly Green, thinks it's wonderful "those of who live here get to do this everyday if we so choose." Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Durham County

Bull City breakfast, lunch and dinner? We want your suggestions.

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

December 28, 2017 06:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

It is only a snapshot of the vibrant local restaurant scene here in Durham, but to choose only three places to eat in a day might make your head spin.

Well, the Washington Post recently did just that. The newspaper ran a feature touting three restaurants in Durham. Writer Diane Daniel chose a breakfast joint, a lunch spot and another for dinner.

Daniel, a former Durham resident who now lives in the Netherlands, worked with Shelly Green of the Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau to identify some of the newer restaurants in Durham.

“These stories tend to seek out the newer restaurants,” Green said. “We’ve got so many great established restaurants in Durham, too. They just don’t seem to get the same attention because somebody is always looking for the newest things.”

The Post’s choice for breakfast was Monuts (1022 Ninth St.). The Post singled out Monuts for its “do-it-yourself ethos and focus on social justice.” The shop is known for its apple cider, glazed and Irish coffee doughnuts.

At lunchtime, Rose’s Meat Market and Sweet Shop (121 N. Gregson St.) was the Post’s choice. The newspaper complimented Rose’s for its cozy space and work-of-art dishes, which include numerous ramen dishes flavored with local ingredients.

The dinner nod went to The Durham (315 E. Chapel Hill St.), the lobby-level restaurant in the downtown Durham Hotel. The Post said Chef Andrea Reusing has developed “a Southern-leaning menu that is thoroughly up to date.”

So that’s what the Washington Post came up with for a day’s worth of eating in Durham. We’d like to hear from you, readers. What is your favorite combination of breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in the Bull City? Don’t forget to tell us why. Make ’em good because people from around the country may just follow your suggestions.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

Suggestions

Submit your suggestions for a day’s worth of dining in Durham to jjohnson@heraldsun.com or the Herald-Sun’s Facebook page at facebook.com/theheraldsun/ by noon on Jan. 5.

