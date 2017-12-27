From protégé to pro tem. How Jillian Johnson became Durham’s No. 2

"I think we really need to consider the amount of money we're spending," says Durham City Council member Jillian Johnson at a rally Monday, March 14, 2016, against a new $81 million (now a projected $71 million) Durham police headquarters planned for East Main Street downtown. Johnson said recently that now that the new headquarters will be finished in 2018, her focus is on how the city will use the soon-to-be former headquarters site on West Chapel Hill Street on the other side of downtown. Mark Schultz mschultz@heraldsun.com